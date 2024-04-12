Previous
Car by blightygal
Car

The church had other cats in it so Lucy and I sat in the car and watched the world go by, while throwing squirrels their nuts. Glorious day, warm sunny, real taste of things to come. Hopefully.
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
Kissukka
she has beautiful glitter in sunshine.
April 12th, 2024  
