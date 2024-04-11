Previous
New phone pose by blightygal
Photo 670

New phone pose

Been thinking about getting a new phone for a while as mine was so old, recently the camera not so good either. But the deciding factor was 3 days ago when I dropped it, smashing the screen.

So here is the first photo on my new and improved phone! Lovely model Lucy, posing up a storm.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

