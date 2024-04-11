Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 670
New phone pose
Been thinking about getting a new phone for a while as mine was so old, recently the camera not so good either. But the deciding factor was 3 days ago when I dropped it, smashing the screen.
So here is the first photo on my new and improved phone! Lovely model Lucy, posing up a storm.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
FunnyFace
ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
670
photos
0
followers
0
following
183% complete
View this month »
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
670
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close