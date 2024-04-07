Squeaks

This is my neighbours cat, Squeaks. My neighbour has 2 Maine Coon cats who she brings over to the church one at a time. Squeaks is more timid than her sis, but makes me smile how running back into the backpack makes her feel safe, even tho all the openings are wide open.



My neighbour rocked up 2 years ago, she was originally from this town and when she was 5 years old, her mum took her and her sister to go live in Johannesburg. Fast forward 30+ years and she came back to spend time with her father, who shortly after passed away. She decided then to move back to the UK full time and she and the cats came over, while her husband is still there, sorting out that end and applying for a spousal visa.



Sadly tho, the flat she's been renting just a stones throw away from me has gone up in rent, a further £400 per month, just like that. So she's having to move to Bishops Stortford in a bedsit, while she waits for the final stages of her husband coming over and them buying a property. What a palava and what a disgrace by the UK that a woman in her 30's on a good wage can no longer justify or afford spending £1,500 per month on renting a one bed flat, then all the huge bills on top. This country has gone to the dogs.



I will miss her around, she's been a cracking neighbour.