Stig of the dump

Not the greatest of photo's but made me smile - here's Luce on top of the church compost bin late this eve, surrounded by garden gunk, used coffee grains and teabags.

I remember my brother taking a photo of Leo once when he came to visit and popped over to meet him. He was on the same spot, curled up with a banana skin half underneath him. Gross! Both enjoying the warmth created by rotting compost I guess!