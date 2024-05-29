Dustbinmen

Lucy's not good with dustbinmen, and although today was just a truck in the distance collecting garden waste from elsewhere, she did her thing of running back indoors and listening from the stairs, before she then hides under the bed!



You'd think, after 5 years of nothing ever happening to her she'd learn to relax but apparently cats are not made that way, they keep hold of negativity. Certainly seems true with our neurotic miss!