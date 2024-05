Yellow

This little bee was on the floor by my back door yesterday afternoon, so I popped him to rest on the flowers. He stayed there all night, until warm enough to fly off at lunchtime today. Seen more of these bigger bumble bees this year but hardly any other types whereas it is normally the other way round.



In the news - Trump, all 34 charges and a guilty man.. blimey! I suspect this is the first time in all his life he's been told that his behaviour is not acceptable.