Post election snooze

Actually, no, took this yesterday, when Lucy spent all day in her treehouse. Today is too rainy to take a photo, instead trying to finish off the 3 laundry baskets of ironing I let pile up.



Am too tired these days to stay up for results, tho I admit for the first time ever in bed after a restless nights sleep that I peeked at my phone a couple times to see the results as they came in. Even my town elected a labour MP tho we have a conservative run council.



I so hope this next lot use their brains, are not corrupt, greedy, waste our money and stop creating divide. I find it hard tho, with lack of big pompous personalities in the Labour party that this awful behaviour will be as bad. As Kier promises, country first party second. We will see.



Happy days.. hopefully!