Obligatory dog

.. at the polling station!

Quick snap before owners came out to see me papping their precious pet.



Yay, finally election day. Am hopeful that the UK will vote out the awful tories after the destruction to this country.. but am also pretty sure my town is not going to vote them out. It's always strange, towns with a lot of poverty seem to keep voting the people who cause it in.



Anyway, hope tomorrow is the start of something new and much brighter for the UK. Only time will tell.