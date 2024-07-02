Little bit happier

Yesterday was the day I decided to tackle the 3 huge washing baskets of ironing. 4hrs later and got about half way through before giving up, but boy did Lucy sulk because didn't go out in the afternoon.



I've never had a cat before that sulks, but she really does! She goes upstairs, curls up into a tight little ball and refuses to engage, at all. I just leave her to it! Her sulk was such a major one that come 7pm, she didn't want to go for our evening adventure, instead stayed curled up. 9.30pm, changed her mind, full of it but far too late for me by then!



So today, we went out twice. First time a kick around, second time a walk around the streets. I may have been forgiven now...



Two more sleeps til election and hopefully the demise of the tories for a very very long time.