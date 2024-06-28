Sign up
Photo 709
Whisper
Kicking around the churchyard bored while Lucy does her thing, noticed just one long whispery cloud. I really was a bit bored.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
0
0
FunnyFace
ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
