Self-massage

This morn, no rain! Tho a lot due soon and thunderstorms. Actually had cold hands last night at the church, mad for July. Spoke to my friend in Rome, she's had much cooler weather there too, but for her it's bliss, been warm and sunny but not silly hot where she can't function.



Anyway, rambling, Lucy this morning rubbing over the tree branches. Off out to go visit Ted in hospital in a couple hours, but don't expect much. He's still out of it with delirium and the hospital not looking after him very well. He's lost just under 2 stone in the 4 weeks he's been there. It's a frustrating experience there, can't get a straight answer to anything.