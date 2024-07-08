Grey

North Circ, London on way to Whipps hospital yesterday. Roll on Pimms weather!



Ed's dad looks utterly tiny with his weight loss, was asleep when we arrived. But, when he woke up and saw me, said 'Hello there love' and gave me a smile. He was in and out of being sleepy, a fair bit of rambling as his dreams took over but we had a few words back and fourth where he understood what was being said and a bit of a chat and a joke or two. I think he may be getting through the delirium which is fab.



Managed to get him to drink a cuppa, half a bottle of orange and a little carton of apple juice as hospital staff aren't so good to check he eats and drinks ok so at least we got a fair bit of his daily fluids in him. What annoys me is that he is so very thirsty, he just needs help. He even had a go at noshing an egg mayo sarnie, but found it hard to swallow. Ed said he did better today than any other day he'd seen him, so take that as a win.