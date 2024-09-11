Sid

I have a cheeky squirrel who's figured out where the person who feeds them at the church lives.

Gave him a nut 3 days ago and now just hangs around all day, waiting to see if will get more, which of course he has.



Not even bothered by Lucy, guess food is more important to wild creatures. I don't really want to get into this though as it annoys my neighbours (quite rightly), when squirrels bury nuts in their plant pots.



Mum's anniversary today. Sad day. Will raise a cuppa to her later, she was a massive tea fiend!

