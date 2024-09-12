Hey

Took Luce out early avo as had hospital later, dodgy looking mole (was fine!). While we were at the church, a Russian homeless chap carrying a sleeping bag turned up, never seen him before.

Had a little chin wag, but when he started mentioning that he was implanted with a chip from a previous incarnation and a few other very odd things it was time to go as no longer wanted to be there alone with him. Now and then we get people come who are down on their luck, I guess the church attracts them. Most of them have been ok, good to have a chat with but not so much this gentleman. Hope he gets some help.