Sky at night

"Red sky at night...light of shorter wavelengths is being dissipated by water vapour and atmospheric dust. Red sky in the morning...same"



Joke borrowed from Gary Delany, one of Eddie's fav jokes.

View from our garden, this part of the uni building is their stairway. Most of the students go home tomorrow back to Newfoundland. They've been a quirky bunch, but really nice kids.