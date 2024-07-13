Church

Went to lunch with old neighbour to celebrate his hubby coming over from S.Africa. All done now, got his spousal visa and here for good! Lovely to see my neighbour all happy again too.



Afterwards, popped to the church to mow the lawn, Lucy of course enjoyed having a nosey inside. She likes it in there now, esp the main and very vast hall.



Home at 10pm, shattered, time for bed.