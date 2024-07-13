Sign up
Church
Went to lunch with old neighbour to celebrate his hubby coming over from S.Africa. All done now, got his spousal visa and here for good! Lovely to see my neighbour all happy again too.
Afterwards, popped to the church to mow the lawn, Lucy of course enjoyed having a nosey inside. She likes it in there now, esp the main and very vast hall.
Home at 10pm, shattered, time for bed.
13th July 2024
FunnyFace
ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
