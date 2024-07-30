Sign up
Photo 731
Mackerel skies
Lovely clouds this morning over the Maltings building which is at the bottom of our garden (no privacy!). Converted old building once used to store grain and now Newfoundland university student rooms.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Album
365
Taken
30th July 2024 10:17am
