Whisper by blightygal
Photo 732

Whisper

Another from this morning, it wasn't long before the clouds were gone to make way for the heat of the day. Very hot today, 29oC, bit too warm for me but a bit of summer is very much welcome.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
