Sass by blightygal
Sass

Meet Sassy, the most gentle, cute and food orientated cat I've ever met. About a year ago, she figured out that we have dreamies at the churchyard and she pops along most nights to see what she can scrounge. Her human mum knows.. so all ok.

Happy birthday mum.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Kissukka
Very pretty alternative kitty
August 2nd, 2024  
