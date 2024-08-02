Previous
Nightime walk by blightygal
Nightime walk

Late walk around the block tonight, nice to be out when cooled down a bit for us all, been another hot one.

Met a young pretty ginger kitty on our travels, and left a little pile of valerian for him to enjoy. It's great to see the reaction of cats to that stuff, but they all seem to love it!
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

FunnyFace

ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
Boxplayer ace
Totally super image, light and shadow perfection
August 2nd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
LOVE this!!
August 3rd, 2024  
