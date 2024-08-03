Sign up
Previous
Photo 736
I can see your bottom
Mowing church last night and a (I think) tortoiseshell butterfly was having a rest on the glass door.
Not best photo, but very uninspired yesterday and spent the day feeling quite rough - lack of sleep.
Nights are drawing in, dark by 9pm. Boo!
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
