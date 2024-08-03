Previous
I can see your bottom by blightygal
Photo 736

I can see your bottom

Mowing church last night and a (I think) tortoiseshell butterfly was having a rest on the glass door.
Not best photo, but very uninspired yesterday and spent the day feeling quite rough - lack of sleep.

Nights are drawing in, dark by 9pm. Boo!
