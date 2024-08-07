Screenshot 2024-08-07 at 22.36.41

Ok, it's a bad screenshot. It's from a video an old colleague, Eddie Mitchell, from the Brighton Argus took today.



Brighton was earmarked tonight with a few other places for the right wing horrors who have been creating so much misery to protest in.



Thing is, Brighton is one of the kindest, most tolerant places to live. When I saw the video tonight, my heart sang. Absolutely hundreds of counter-protesters took to the streets of Brighton, and in this picture is actually 5 right-wing racists being protected by the police. Two-tier policing eh?! Surrounding the police and nutters was loads of folk chanting 'get off our streets, nazi scum'.



Honestly, am so proud of Brightonians and am hoping that finally this may be the beginning of the end of these absolute revolting excuses of human beings.