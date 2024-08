Happy international cat day

Had to put one up today didn't I? Sat on a random car.



Been neglecting our Lucy of late, with all the stuff going on. So today made time, 2 walks, 2 lovely brushes, cuddles and a clean outdoor blanket in her treehouse. Plus, ordered a new scratchbox to arrive tomorrow!



Been rewarded with purrs and a bit of affection, not something that comes easily with our girl, sad to say.