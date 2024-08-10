Previous
Threw away 3 chaise longue style scratchers as getting on a bit and in the way as so big. So, to replace the carpet saviour Lucy got this new box.. instant hint. Fast asleep in the garden with it too, in the fresh air. Happy cat.
Kissukka
Boxes are always a sure thing
August 9th, 2024  
Helene ace
Awwe precious!
August 9th, 2024  
