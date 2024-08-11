I hope I come back as a spoiled cat.

Lazy Saturday in the treehouse.



Flipping angry today. My friend who moved back from SA, who's husband arrived a month ago have scrotes as new neighbours and wild kids. Been told to 'go back to your own country' by the mother (which for her being British is Britain!) and her kids have started to throw heavy objects at their windows in an attempt to scare their cats, pouring water over their washing out to dry in the shared garden area and basically being disgusting with swearing and racist comments towards them.



Just ordered them a CCTV camera for their home as in order to get a better result from the police and council then footage is their aid. I'd feel a bit better if they had it.



This country, I tell you, has gone to the dogs. I hate racism, makes me see red.