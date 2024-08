Hemp

I've been watching this grow from nursery bought flowers for a couple of months, I suspected it was hemp/cannabis at the start but was unsure as never seen it in real life before!



Sorry for rubbish photo, but it's more for my memories than anything artistic. It reminds me that mum said years after my brothers left home, she saw this being grown by one of them in her greenhouse. She kept pouring bleach on the plants whenever they tried. I loved my mum!