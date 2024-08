Aww!

After Ed came back from visiting his dad, we went to see my friend from Cats Protection as we had some food to give. Spent 90 mins catching up and playing with 4 kittens and mum. Here's one of them! Little girl, she was really outgoing, playful and then fell asleep on Ed's legs. Cute!



Again, another year with so many kittens and the worst year for rehoming, nobody wants cats anymore, not kittens as too expensive. Goodness knows what will happen to them all, very very sad.