Rolling

This is Lucy today, rolling around the road - not a good habit but she likes to do this.



Off to the vet again tonight, if we can grab her, as this is the 2nd day of not eating anything. I have tried everything, boneless sardines in tomato sauce, tuna, turkey, chicken and countless types of cat food. Nothing, no food, no water.



She's still not come in the house yet, sleeping outside, this happens every time we take her to the vet, so expect the distrust clock to be reset!