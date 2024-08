Universe

Chore day today, post office, washing and tidying up the summer flowers, emptying pots of those finished and deadheading some that will last 'til first frost.

Cosmos here, against the blue & clouds. Funny name for a flower really, whoever named them must've really truly loved em.



Off out now to find Lucy-lou, see if she fancies feeding the birds and squirrels at the churchyard with me. Hope so.