Farmer Giles

Herman today, after her walk in the church and before her food and bath to wash away all her dried dirt and the grass from her mouth! For those who don't know, tortoises dig into soil to control their temperature, so she's permanently dirty!



This is her old home, before Ed built her a heated outdoor all singing and dancing house. She likes to go in the old one occasionally, but comes back out with spiderwebs stuck to her.



Happy 1st day of Autumn.