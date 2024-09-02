Previous
Deep in thought. by blightygal
Photo 754

Deep in thought.

Lucy and I, just watching the world go by, enjoying the warm breeze this evening. Lovely day for 1st Sept.
2nd September 2024

Boxplayer
Delightful
September 1st, 2024  
