Grooming time

Had to go up to the town centre today as money to pay in the bank. I try my best to avoid it as a, I hate shopping centres with a passion and b, I live in a horrible town.



But, they are trying their best in a difficult climate. A few better shops have opened up, Waterstones etc instead of pound shops everywhere. They revamped one side of the town some years back, putting it little patches of water and fish. The ducks moved in there too. I love ducks, really love em, grew up in Sussex opposite a duck pond. Happy memories.