Grooming time by blightygal
Photo 758

Grooming time

Had to go up to the town centre today as money to pay in the bank. I try my best to avoid it as a, I hate shopping centres with a passion and b, I live in a horrible town.

But, they are trying their best in a difficult climate. A few better shops have opened up, Waterstones etc instead of pound shops everywhere. They revamped one side of the town some years back, putting it little patches of water and fish. The ducks moved in there too. I love ducks, really love em, grew up in Sussex opposite a duck pond. Happy memories.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

FunnyFace

ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
207% complete

View this month »

