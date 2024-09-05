Previous
Radar ears by blightygal
Photo 757

Radar ears

Mix of dustbin men and being fed up with being photographed I think?! Bless, she does do grumpy so very well.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

FunnyFace

ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
Madeleine Pennock ace
For a moment I thought she was my Merlin! Then I thought that I don't remember taking that picture!! Same superior slightly grumpy Bengal expression though!
September 3rd, 2024  
