« back to blog

Winner of January's

by bilbaroo on Feb 14th 2022

Thank you to everyone who stopped by the latest theme post to review the finalists and vote for a winner of January's "Rule of Thirds" theme. We're thrilled to announce @joemuli as the winner! Congratulations!

Perfectly appropriate for our Valentine's Day announcement, @joemuli's "TWOgether 4ever💕" photograph really connected with the community.

A widely-admired photographer in the community, joeyM's artistic albums are full of fascinating compositions, vibrant colours, hazy figures, and dream-like scenes.

For this winning shot, we love the soft gradients, bold silouhettes, and dreamy tones that amplify the romance of a secluded beach stroll. It's no wonder the 365project community fell for a classic @joemuli take on the rule of thirds.

Don't forget, we're only halfway through - February's "Black and White" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before February 28th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in March!



Share
Comments
Post a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
 Tweets ahoy!
 Join the Group
 Pin With Me
Recent Articles
Interesting Posts
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise