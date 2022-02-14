Thank you to everyone who stopped by the latest theme post to review the finalists and vote for a winner of January's "Rule of Thirds" theme. We're thrilled to announce @joemuli as the winner! Congratulations!
Perfectly appropriate for our Valentine's Day announcement, @joemuli's "TWOgether 4ever💕" photograph really connected with the community.
A widely-admired photographer in the community, joeyM's artistic albums are full of fascinating compositions, vibrant colours, hazy figures, and dream-like scenes.
For this winning shot, we love the soft gradients, bold silouhettes, and dreamy tones that amplify the romance of a secluded beach stroll. It's no wonder the 365project community fell for a classic @joemuli take on the rule of thirds.
Don't forget, we're only halfway through - February's "Black and White" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before February 28th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in March!