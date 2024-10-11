« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 738

 by Ross S. on Oct 11th 2024

1) Tunnel under the Old City by haskar

2) Harmony by PhotoCrazy

3) Angry Sky by Taffy

4) Before he gulped it down by Diana

5) Branches of Autumn Colors by *lynn

6) tying the knot by KoalaGardens🐨

7) twilight curve by Jane Pittenger

8) Lonely Willow by Peter Dulis

9) Raindrop sparkles~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

10) As it's still raining, may as well photograph it! by Casablanca

11) Close Up by Carole Sandford

12) A Sad End by JackieR

13) Mt. Titlis by KWind

14) Sunrise with a Great Blue Heron by Kerry McCarthy

15) On the Lookout by KV

16) Fall 2024 by gloria jones

17) Milkweed bursting by Faye Turner

18) Black, white, and marble—timeless by design. by John Falconer

19) Mirror Box Poppies by Babs

20) Fall at Milton Mills by Joan Robillard



