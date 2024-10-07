Sign up
Previous
Photo 3969
Fall at Milton Mills
The color is coming in slowly this year. So I take every opportunity I can to get out and get pictures of it. Rained today so no pictures. Took this one yesterday.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
4
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4454
photos
188
followers
107
following
1087% complete
View this month »
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th October 2024 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
Carole Sandford
ace
Stunning autumn scene!
October 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful Autumnal colour tones amongst the trees with the sun glistening on the water ! fav
October 7th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful fall scene!
October 7th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely view and capture. Fav.
October 8th, 2024
