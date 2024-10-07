Previous
Fall at Milton Mills by joansmor
Fall at Milton Mills

The color is coming in slowly this year. So I take every opportunity I can to get out and get pictures of it. Rained today so no pictures. Took this one yesterday.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Carole Sandford ace
Stunning autumn scene!
October 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful Autumnal colour tones amongst the trees with the sun glistening on the water ! fav
October 7th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful fall scene!
October 7th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely view and capture. Fav.
October 8th, 2024  
