Two watching the tree trimmers by joansmor
Photo 3970

Two watching the tree trimmers

Last week Two climbed up on the bench to watch the tree trimmers. You can see she is still doing pretty good just losing weight. I think she was trying to decide if the trimmers were new birds or squirrels.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Joan Robillard

Aww! Looking out the window is so entertaining for them. =)
October 8th, 2024  
I love that she is still enjoying everything. xx
October 8th, 2024  
Lol, such a fun capture
October 9th, 2024  
Love this, Joan! Glad Two is still with you!
October 9th, 2024  
