Photo 3970
Two watching the tree trimmers
Last week Two climbed up on the bench to watch the tree trimmers. You can see she is still doing pretty good just losing weight. I think she was trying to decide if the trimmers were new birds or squirrels.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
two
Mags
ace
Aww! Looking out the window is so entertaining for them. =)
October 8th, 2024
Betsey
ace
I love that she is still enjoying everything. xx
October 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lol, such a fun capture
October 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
Love this, Joan! Glad Two is still with you!
October 9th, 2024
