Photo 3971
Autumn at Goodwin Mills
I took this last week. Love this building reflected in the water.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
7
6
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd October 2024 1:44pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
mills
Corinne C
ace
I love the colors and the amazing reflection!
October 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Just plain gorgeous!
October 9th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Fabulous colors and reflections with a fantastic sky
October 9th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh this is beautiful. Lovely reflections and colours. Love the blue of the buildings.
October 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the autumn colors and the reflections.
October 10th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Wonderful colour and reflections
October 10th, 2024
John
ace
A very lovely and peaceful Autumn scene!
October 10th, 2024
