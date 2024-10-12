Previous
Same Chair, Next day and a different friend. by joansmor
Photo 3974

Same Chair, Next day and a different friend.

Jane is helping me mat some of my drawings. After she was done Two came to check things out. and petted her and Two butt headed her. Cats do that to show affection.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1088% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great candid of Jane! Nice to have friends to help with our projects.
October 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise