Previous
Photo 3974
Same Chair, Next day and a different friend.
Jane is helping me mat some of my drawings. After she was done Two came to check things out. and petted her and Two butt headed her. Cats do that to show affection.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
jane
Mags
ace
Great candid of Jane! Nice to have friends to help with our projects.
October 13th, 2024
