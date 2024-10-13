Sign up
Previous
Photo 3975
Autumn Sunrise before the rain
I had my grocery order scheduled for pick up at 7 this morning hoping the rain would come later. When I stepped onto the driveway I was thrilled with the views. I have a few more photos for another day. October is proving to be very photographic.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
Photo Details
Tags
sunrise
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Glorious ! fav
October 13th, 2024
