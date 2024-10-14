Sign up
Photo 3976
Horses and autumn leaves
I spotted these horses and the autumn leaves on the trees. Some of the trees have turned color and started losing their leaves. The color is about at its peak.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
horses
Mags
ace
What a peaceful and beautiful capture.
October 14th, 2024
