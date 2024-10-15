Previous
Fueling the driver by joansmor
Photo 3977

Fueling the driver

I went for a photo ride this morning but started out by gassing up the car and then getting a coffee for me. I noticed how the Dunkin colors matched the scenery.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Joan Robillard

Corinne C ace
Great pic with all the reds and oranges
October 15th, 2024  
