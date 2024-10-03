Sign up
Previous
277 / 365
As it still raining, may as well photograph it!
The light from my kitchen window shining on the path at the back of my house in the rain in the dark.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
1
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2911
photos
152
followers
71
following
75% complete
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd October 2024 8:49pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Like this a lot, the textures highlighted by the rain are striking.
October 3rd, 2024
