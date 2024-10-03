Previous
As it still raining, may as well photograph it! by casablanca
277 / 365

As it still raining, may as well photograph it!

The light from my kitchen window shining on the path at the back of my house in the rain in the dark.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Like this a lot, the textures highlighted by the rain are striking.
October 3rd, 2024  
