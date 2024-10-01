Previous
The odd one out by casablanca
275 / 365

The odd one out

There's always one. Usually me. The bannisters in my hallway and my eye was drawn by the theraband I had hanging there.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
An intriguing abstract, if you hadn't given an explanation of what we are seeing...
October 1st, 2024  
Well spotted and captured, lovely abstract and light.
October 1st, 2024  
