Dublin

Another place we spent 2 years living many years ago was Dublin when Hubby worked for Guinness. This was our rental apartment down in Grand Canal Street, Dublin 4. It was a fairly new build and it was a building site out of the window at the rear the whole time we were there. Several other apartment blocks stand there now.



Always loved the stairwell in the centre of the building and preferred to climb it instead of using the lift because I just enjoyed its shape so much.



We remember Dublin as full of cranes and building dust and it rained at some point in the day for the whole of the 2 years we were there bar 2 weeks. But it was a craic and we loved the ambience, the music, the dancing, the beer, the boxties, the nearby countryside for walking and living just around the corner from Lansdowne Road Rugby Ground. Saw my first live match there as part of the Six Nations. Magical!