Can you keep a secret?

Shhhh, surprise going on! I am polishing up a brass shell casing that I found in an antiques and memorabilia shop for use as an umbrella stand. Someone else had already salvaged it and carved the flowers on the side. So I am working on restoring it as a Christmas gift for my Hubby. He is an ex Royal Artillery officer and has always wanted one. Just don't tell him......shhhh!