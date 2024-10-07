Sign up
Previous
Photo 1108
Before he gulped it down
I was so excited to get these shots that I immediately posted the only one I had edited.
I just discovered it this week when I started editing the other Intaka shots, this one should have been first.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
3
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9589
photos
283
followers
157
following
303% complete
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
2822
2831
1107
2825
2823
1108
2824
2826
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
malachite-kingfisher
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great shot of fish and bird!
October 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Super colours
October 7th, 2024
leggzy
Wow, spectacular shot & such great timing to capture him with the fish before gulping it down!
October 7th, 2024
