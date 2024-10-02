Sign up
Photo 1103
I was so tempted
to go inside, but the sign said "no entry". Harry was also waiting impatiently in the car with my sister.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Diana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
Mags
Nice gates and view of their yard!
October 2nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
Ooh, I wonder what's in there. Lovely shot.
October 2nd, 2024
