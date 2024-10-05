Previous
One of many varieties by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2822

One of many varieties

that are blooming all over. I have a few different perennials in the garden.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
773% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina ace
Very pretty
October 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely !
October 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise