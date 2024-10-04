Previous
The last time I saw these by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2821

The last time I saw these

was about twenty years ago when we were still living in Germany. I never knew they existed here.

There were a few clumps at Winshaw when we were there a couple of weeks ago.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
772% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh they are so pretty aren't they? I wouldn't have expected them where you are either!
October 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise